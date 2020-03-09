

Photo: GBH Photography / Home: Real Log Homes

No matter what kind of material a house is made of, decks are undoubtedly the most popular way to boost its livable square footage at a lower cost. However, there are several key factors to keep in mind when incorporating a deck into your log home’s design and construction plan. Let’s explore five components that will not only help you save time and money ; they’ll create an outdoor environment you’ll truly enjoy.

1. Appraise the View

2. Consider Cantilevering

3. Be Safe and Sound

For example, it’s common to attach a ledger board with lag bolts to the house to support the deck joists. Over time, use and weather exposure, these lag bolts or screws may become loose and work their way out. I don’t use this method anymore. Now, I elect to use joist hangers throughout the deck system to attach the joists themselves directly into the truss system of the house. This way, the deck won’t detach or pull away from the structure, and I’ve given my client a sturdier, safer outdoor space.

4. Material Differences

I’m a huge advocate of using composite material for decking you’ll walk on every day — even for an all-natural log home. Composite has made huge advances over the past several years. Many of the issues it had, like color fading, feathering and warping, have been remedied. So, at the end of the day, it comes down to longevity and maintenance, as well as weighing the higher upfront cost of composite against the long-term investment of time and upkeep for natural-wood options. Plus, in terms of construction labor, composite comes pre-stained, eliminating the extra time, manpower and expense it takes to stain and seal a wood deck.

No matter what you choose to cap off your deck, keep this in mind: When it comes to the structural support and joists beneath the pretty surface, there’s no added benefit to choosing composite, there’s only added expense. Pressure-treated lumber is much more economical and will last just as long as a composite.

5. Railing Regalia

With your railing supports in place, you can minimize the visual impact of your deck’s pickets by choosing thin metal cables, wire or galvanized goat fencing to secure the space instead. Keep in mind that the more square your deck is, the easier and less expensive it will be to incorporate some of these alternative materials, but be sure to design and outfit a deck that will meet your expectations and enhance your log home.

Terms to Know

Both have the ability to create larger, post-free spans to support your deck; however a glulam beam is more attractive (and more expensive) than a paralam, so the choice should be based on function, visibility

and budget.