

Photo: Elk Ridge Builders

Sloped Sites

An upside to a rolling piece of land is that it affords an opportunity for a full walkout basement, which will provide you with additional square footage at a price that’s considerably less than it would be to enlist logs to create this space. And, of course, there are the views

Be Two Faced.

A sloping site allows for a cozier, more modest facade on one side and a dramatic multi-story masterpiece on the other

Going Up.

A multi-story home typically has a smaller footprint than a single-level design. This saves money on labor and materials for the foundation

Daylight Savings.

A full walkout basement increases your livable square footage at less cost than building with logs. It also creates more usable storage area than a crawl space.

If you build your home to conform to the land’s contours, it will sit more naturally on the site and save you money in unnecessary excavation.



Photo: James Ray Spahn / Home: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes Photo: James Ray Spahn / Home: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

Flat & Friendly

In case of fire, home invasion or other emergency, a single-story home is easier to escape from safely.