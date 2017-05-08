Log Home Living: The Essential Guide to Log Homes

Coventry Log Homes Inc.

Coventry Log Homes offers a complete log home package and builds home built to last a lifetime. Learn about Coventry Log Homes.

Golden Eagle Log Homes Inc.

Golden Eagle Log Homes is a family business that grew from a successful building supply company. We invite you to visit the nation's finest log home facility. Tour our beautifully decorated home, o...

Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.

Since 1979, Honest Abe Log Homes has designed, manufactured and built thousands of custom log and timber frame homes for shipment throughout the United States and the world.

Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

Founded in 1973, Katahdin Cedar Log Homes produces log homes, lodges, condominiums and commercial buildings using northern white cedar and white pine from northern Maine.

Original Log Cabin Homes Ltd.

It is the journey of a lifetime that begins with the dream of designing and owning your very own Original Log Cabin Home. We are the Original Log Cabin Homes and we have been helpi...

Satterwhite Log Homes

Founded in 1974, Satterwhite Log Homes harvests standing dead timber and manufactures it into dry, stable house logs in a variety of sizes and profiles.

Southland Log Homes

As the largest log home company in the United States, Southland Log Homes offers the tradition of log home living combined with today's most advanced building technology.

Ward Cedar Log Homes

Ward Cedar Log Homes, America's first log home manufacturer, is celebrating its 94th year. In 1923, when Bruce Ward invented his special interlocking milling technique, he created Ward Cedar Log Ho...