The 2024 Top Log Home Ranch Floor Plans

Decided by our readers, these are the most viewed log home ranch floor plans on our website this year.

We ran the numbers, and decided by our readers, these are the most viewed ranch floor plans on our website this year. Not seeing one that intrigues you? Be sure to check out our entire ranch floor plan category for more options, or browse our entire collection of floor plans for more inspiration!


madison-honest-abe_11868_2024-10-28_11-57

Madison Log Home by Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.

Square footage: 1,463

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

 

app-log-piedmont_11868_2024-10-28_11-58

Piedmont III Log Home Floor Plan from Appalachian Log Structures Inc.

Square footage: 1,872

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

 

wisconsin-deerfield_11868_2024-10-28_12-00

Deerfield Log Home Floor Plan by Wisconsin Log Homes

Square footage: 2,156

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

 

real-log-homes-ridgeview_11868_2024-10-28_12-01

Ridgeview Ranch Floor Plan from Real Log Homes

Square footage: 1,732

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

 

true-north-klondike_11868_2024-10-28_12-03

Klondike Log Home Floor Plan by True North Log Homes

Square footage: 1,865

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

 

coventry-deerfield_11868_2024-10-28_12-04

Deerfield Ranch Home Plan by Coventry Log Homes, Inc.

Square footage: 1,376

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

 

Caribou-precisioncraft_11868_2024-10-28_12-05

Caribou Log Home Floor Plan by PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes

Square footage: 2,166

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2


