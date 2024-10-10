How to Keep Your Fireplace Working and Warm

Home by Canadian Timberframes; Photo courtesy of Canadian Timberframes. See more of this home here.





With cooler weather on the way, fall is the perfect time to make sure you've handled essential home maintenance. One important step is checking that your fireplace is in working order. Here's how.

Install and/or check your detectors.

Smoke alarms might come to mind first and are likely already installed in your home. Make sure you also have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor. These two measures will help protect you and your family from fireplace-related accidents. Remember to replace the batteries annually, even if they aren’t “chirping” yet, and keep them clean from dust.

Use the correct type of wood.

Keep your firewood selection to dry, seasoned hardwoods that have been cured for six months to a year. Soft or moist wood can lead to excessive smoke and creosote buildup and therefore, more potentials problems (and maintenance!). Store your firewood in a dry place to keep it ready for use.

Keep the chimney clean.

If you have a wood-burning fireplace, keep an eye on creosote buildup from heat and smoke. Chimney cleaning keeps your flue clear from creosote and other flammable debris. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends homeowners clean their chimneys at least once a year. You can clean the chimney yourself, but you should have a professional chimney cleaning service or chimney sweep complete the job annually to ensure everything is in safe, working order.

You can reduce the need for frequent professional visits by regularly cleaning the inside of your fireplace. Make sure everything has completely cooled down by waiting at least 36 hours before cleaning. You can lay down a tarp to collect excess debris, put on a pair of heavy-duty gloves and scrape the ashes from the chimney base into a metal bucket. Once you’re sure that nothing is still burning, it’s safe to transfer to the trash.

Keep the damper closed when not in use.

This piece of the fireplace controls the airflow and smoke through the chimney. When the fireplace is burning, this should be open; when not in use, this should stay closed to limit moisture and debris. If you’re having a hard time opening and closing it, call a professional to check it out.

Use a fireplace screen.

These functional yet decorative essentials are great for keeping ashes and embers away from your home’s interior. Make sure the screen is sized and placed correctly to ensure proper protection.

Replace or add a chimney cap.

Whether it’s you or a professional on the roof inspecting the chimney, make sure the chimney cap gets a good look. If it’s damaged or missing, you'll need to replace it. These prevent debris and pests from damaging or clogging the chimney.

Fireplace Safety Tips

Wear protective gear, such as eye protection and a face mask, when cleaning your fireplace.

Keep an eye on how close you place furniture and decor to the fireplace. These items should be kept a safe distance away from the hearth.

Always test how your fireplace functions after a clean or repair.

Never leave embers in the fireplace unattended. It is critical to put active fires out responsibly each and every time.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby. Only use water in an absolute emergency to put out a fire. The best way to extinguish a fire in a fireplace is to let it burn out on its own and continue scooping the cooled ashes over the hot embers.

Lighter fluid may seem like a tempting shortcut to a roaring fire, but it's not recommended for use in indoor fireplaces. Learn how to properly build a fire with kindling, gradually adding larger logs later.

Wood Fireplace Maintenance Checklist

Schedule an annual chimney sweep and fireplace inspection

Remove ashes from the firebox

Clean the fireplace bricks, including the firebox and surround

Clean the fireplace screen or glass doors

Inspect for damage (and repair as soon as possible)

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Gas Fireplace Maintenance Checklist

Schedule a yearly fireplace inspection and chimney cleaning (if the fireplace is vented through your chimney)

Remove, inspect and clean glass doors

Clean and/or replace logs or rocks

Vacuum the interior

Wipe down the exterior

Inspect the paint for peeling or bubbling

Replace the remote batteries

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors



