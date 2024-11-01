Log Home Floor Plans to Meet Your Needs

Wondering if your floor plan can scale up? Scale down? Take on a modern look? Or maybe something completely classic? With log home floor plan design, anything is possible. Take these 6 plans for example.
Can my floor plan help me live large with less?
The Rangeley
Photo courtesy of Moosehead Cedar Log Homes
We’d be remiss to overlook this compact plan, given it’s the reigning most popular log cabin floor plan on loghome.com. Thanks to exceptional spatial planning, the Rangeley manages to pack three very spacious bedrooms into just over 1,300 square feet. A deep front porch that runs the length of the facade evokes classic country charm and invites a slower pace of life. Inside, the pitched roof gives the interior volume and comfortable livability.
Square Footage: 1,326
Log Home Company: Moosehead Cedar Log Homes
Can my floor plan also be a garage?
River’s Bend
Photo courtesy of Tomahawk Log & Country Homes
A rustic take on the classic carriage house, this 1,880-square-foot garage-cabin combo (sometimes called a “garbin”) neatly packs two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry closet, a kitchen and living space above a three-car garage. Easily scaled up or down thanks to its simple rectangular footprint, you can use it as a weekender retreat or an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on your primary property as extra space for guests, hobbies and/or work.
Square Footage: 1,880
Log Home Company: Tomahawk Log & Country Homes
Can my floor plan make the most of a single story?
Photo courtesy of True North Log Homes
The Riverview
The Riverview proves just how creative and contemporary log “cabin” design can be — even within a single story. Each area flows organically to the next, and a double-story entry and abundant windows topped by 13-foot ceilings in the great room ensure natural light reaches every space just as easily. With no need for stairs and an efficient, easy-to-navigate footprint, this plan is prime for aging in place.
Square Footage: 1,898
Log Home Company: True North Log Homes
Can my floor plan channel historic cabin design?
The Elk River II
Photo courtesy of StoneMill Log & Timber Homes
If you look closely, you can see the footprint of dog-trot-style homes from days gone by: the primary suite is sequestered to one side, the kitchen and dining room are tucked away on the other, and the entry unfolds into an open space that runs clear to the back. However, a spacious kitchen, convenient pass-through laundry room and flexible space upstairs give this layout modern sensibility.
Square Footage: 2,173
Log Home Company: StoneMill Log & Timber Homes
Can my floor plan make room for multipurpose space?
MLH-059
Photo courtesy of Montana Log Homes
With all the necessities for single-level living corralled on the first floor, this plan is undeniably practical. But with a generous square footage, abundant porches, flexible loft space and large entertaining spaces, it’s certainly not spartan. Over the garage, a blank canvas of a studio space awaits your customization — perhaps a guest suite, office or workshop is in order?
Square Footage: 4,327
Log Home Company: Montana Log Homes
Can my floor plan host a crowd?
The Sunapee
Photo courtesy of MossCreek
Perfect for sloped sites, The Sunapee boasts a sprawling lower level with four bedrooms (all with access to outdoor space), two bathrooms, as well as a bar and game room anchored by a fireplace. Upstairs, three more fireplaces make for lodge-like ambiance in the primary suite, open great room and screened porch. Here, there’s more than enough room for everyone, and the great outdoors are always mere steps away.
Square Footage: 6,321
Log Home Company: MossCreek