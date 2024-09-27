🔍
12 Charming Cottage Home Decor Finds

From distressed wood to floral patterns, this style exudes a sense of comfort and relaxation.

Inspired by the simplicity and beauty of countryside living, these cottage decor finds focus on creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. From distressed wood to floral patterns, this style exudes a sense of comfort and relaxation.


*All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.*


Shop the Products

1. Embroidered State Flower Kitchen Towel, $6, Etsy 

2. Ruffled Cotton Lace Window Curtain, $20+, Etsy 

3. Vintage Ceramic Small Vase, $19, Amazon

4. Sauder Cottage Road Coffee Table, $195, Amazon

5. 60 x 84 Inch Linen Tablecloth, $18, Amazon

6. 2x3 Machine Washable Rug, $26, Amazon

7. Reann Cottage Table Lamp, $163, Mark & Day 

8. Stella & Eve Cottage Decorative Cloche Tray, $30, Kohl’s

9. Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Arc Cabinet, $398, Walmart

10. Cottage Bud Vase, $12, Natural Life

11. Daphne Wooden Wall Shelf, $248, Magnolia

12. Ellen Merchant Cottage Quilt, $208+, Anthropologie


See Also: A Handcrafted Log Cottage in Colorado

