DIY Deck Cleansers for Your Log Home

1. Mildew & Algae Cleaner

This deck cleaner is easy to make and gets the job done. It kills mold, dirt, algae and mildew all at once, allowing you to skip a step in the cleaning process.

1 cup Trisodium Phosphate (TSP)

1 cup household bleach

2 gallons warm water

2. Soapy Deck Scrub

Dish soap makes an effective deck cleaner and the extra bleach helps get rid of mildew and algae.

1/4 cup liquid dish soap (ammonia free)

2 quarts household bleach

2 gallons warm water

3. Murphy’s Oil Soap Mildew Cleaner

1 gallon warm water

1 quart household bleach

2 cups rubbing alcohol

2 tablespoons Murphy’s Oil Soap

The bleach kills algae and mildew. The rubbing alcohol and soap help lift it away for good. Scrub this cleaner in, let it soak and rinse it away.

4. Powdered Bleach Scrub

In addition to killing algae and mildew, this recipe prevents the building of wasp nests and keeps yellow jackets away. Use this solution for decks that are in good condition without major stains and for light cleaning between yearly scrubbings.

2 gallons hot water

2 cups powdered oxygen laundry cleaner (like Oxi-Clean)

1/4 cup liquid dish soap

Mix the powdered bleach and water until it is completely dissolved, then add the dish soap and stir gently. (It’s Joan’s preferred homemade deck cleaner for a pressure washer.)

Check out more home-improvement recipes and tips from Joan at tipsbulletin.com.

To use this cleaner, hose the deck down with water to soak the wood, then apply the Mildew and Algae Cleaner. Scrub with a long-handled brush or broom and give it 10 to 15 minutes to soak in. Rinse it away with clean water. (This solution is also a good homemade composite deck cleaner.)This is the best homemade wood deck cleaner to use if your deck suffers from oily stains, dirt and grime. Protect your nearby plants when using this solution and rinse it off when done.