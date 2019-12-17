

Photo: Courtesy Zach Parmeter Photo: Courtesy Zach Parmeter

Everyone likes to save a buck or two where they can . But when it comes to building a custom log home, cutting corners is never worth the long-term price you pay. Luckily, there are a number of ways you can save money now and help your home perform for the long haul. Check out five of my favorites:

1. The Plan

2. Wise Buys

With a design in place, you need to focus on what’s going into it. It’s surprising how many custom-home buyers don’t realize that they will have to select every detail in their house, from the size and species of their logs, to the type of windows and doors, to the pulls that will grace their kitchen cabinets.

It’s not easy to save money on “the box,” meaning the walls, mechanicals, plumbing and wiring, but if you know how to hunt for deals, you can save a lot on finishing materials.

3. Material Strategies

From windows to doors to roofing , there’s a host of building materials that can save money. But it’s not enough just to save on the cost of goods. There are other financial decisions to consider, both from a construction standpoint and long-term usage.

One of the best examples lies in your foundation. If you know you want a finished basement, concrete block isn’t the only game in town. Though it may be one of the least expensive in terms of upfront price, you have to factor in all aspects of the foundation’s construction. A more advanced product, like insulating concrete forms (ICFs), may be a viable alternative.

On the surface, ICFs are undoubtedly more expensive than concrete block; however, block has to be installed, mortared, sealed (inside and out) with a waterproofing agent, framed with furring strips, insulated and enclosed with drywall or another finished surface. That’s a lot of extra material, labor and expense on top of the cost of the concrete.

4. The Process

Typically, electricians, plumbers and other trades are going to have set minimums and cost-per-hour fees for conducting their portions of the project. So when they arrive on site, there’s no time to waste. One of the best ways you can save money during construction is to ensure your build team has the items they need when they need them. If you don’t, not only are you running the risk of cost overages for labor, any delays in the process can add substantial time to finishing the build, which could result in extending your construction loan and accruing additional interest.

5. DIY Tasks

There are always ways to save a little cash while building your dream log home, if you are open to them; but there’s a difference between saving and skimping. The last thing you want is “short term gain for long term pain,” so invest where it makes sense, and always be on the lookout for a good deal.