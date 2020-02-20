This New Hampshire Log Home Draws on Old Western Style

The modest exterior conceals a stunning interior with soaring 18-foot ceilings. Western style is emphasized with Douglas fir timbers in a king-post timber frame off the front porch and rear deck. A high-performance insulated vinyl gives the front door exceptional functionality, while its walnut-look adds natural style. The living space perimeter of the Wells’ home is built with a log profile called “Classic Appalachian” and is stained a neutral smoke color. The garage and basement exterior are made of a rough-cut lumber stained in Boot Hill Grey by Behr — the same stain used in some interior spaces. All landscaping was done by the owners, who incorporated rocks that were blasted from the construction site. The rear deck and veranda features an open pergola as well as a covered area, so the Wells can enjoy fresh-air entertaining rain or shine. Dovetail corners give the exterior an authentic early-American look, along with added durability thanks to the water being shed along the slanted surface of the logs. Gary Wells designed the kitchen hood and wood “chandelier” (which includes an electrical outlet for holiday lights and greenery) over the knotty alder island. The homeowners enjoy mountain views through high-performance triple-glazed windows. The Wells purchased no new furniture for the home, choosing instead to uphold the Old West settler’s tradition of “use what you have.”

A single ridge beam across the cathedral ceiling, Douglas fir roof rafters and a single timber post supports the New England snow load. A white pine tongue-and-groove ceiling complements the beaded grooves on interior log walls.

The pellet-fueled fireplace insert by Regency is accented by a rough-cut-wood chimney and cultured-stone veneer. Guest bedrooms provide a cozy retreat away from the shared living spaces. Each guest bedroom has at least two log walls. White pine tongue-and-groove ceilings hide the conventional truss support system above. Because the master bedroom wing is offset, a dovetail corner is visible on the inside. An expansive slider door provides easy access to the deck. Painted drywall above the stairwell leading to the basement lends a pop of color to the compact but texture-rich space, which includes barn-wood sliding doors and hand-scraped maple floors. The home's master bath design is simple, creating an organic, spa-like feel with its free-standing tub, natural greenery and honey-toned log walls. A weathered vanity, copper pan sink, rust-toned quartz and rugged accents complete the bathroom's Old West theme. A place is more than a geographic locale; it's an attitude, a style and a sentiment. From the moment Gary Wells began visiting his son in Lake Tahoe, he felt an affinity to its architecture — log and timber homes set against a rugged terrain and thickets of ponderosa pine, white fir and aspen. It was how Gary envisioned the land had looked when pioneers first discovered and settled in the region.

“My husband is a romantic about the Old West,” Cathy explains of Gary’s nostalgia.

The couple began thinking about moving to Nevada and fulfilling her husband’s dream of building and living in a log home. When their son unexpectedly moved back to the northeast, they dropped Nevada from their plans, but Gary’s dream of a Western-inspired log home continued to grow.

Cathy recalls, “I was perfectly happy in our Colonial. But if you’re going to build a Western log home in New England, you have to be all in.”

“The corners are truly interlocking. The top is sloped, directing water away from the corner,” explains regional sales manager Mike Heffernan. “People love it. It’s classic and rustic.”

Set on a hillside , the Wells’ home is a 1,808-square-foot single-story ranch crafted of white pine cut in a log profile Real Log Homes calls “Classic Appalachian.” It’s 12-inch height requires fewer log courses to reach the ceiling, creating greater efficiencies with materials and labor, as well as protection against the elements. The exterior faces are flat with a scooped chinking groove at the top, though Gary and Cathy opted out of the chinking for aesthetic and budgetary reasons. A king-post timber frame of Douglas fir marks the entry and back porch. “It’s not a showpiece, but it’s dramatic for us,” says Cathy.

The modest but durable exterior belies the grand nature of the interior’s main living space. With its soaring, 18-foot ceilings, sweeping mountain views and rustic warmth, the great room feels grounded in strength and hospitality the moment you cross the threshold and enter its embrace.

Kitchen cupboards are a knotty alder with a matching island and elevated breakfast bar topped by a rough-cut piece of lumber with a live edge. The island is stained in Boot Hill Grey by Behr to match the exterior rough-cut siding, a look repeated in the kitchen range hood, fireplace, guest bathroom vanity and the island’s “chandelier” — a rustic box beam suspending three pendant lights, which was designed by Gary. The counters are capped with quartz in a color combination of rust, gray and mocha.

There are three bedrooms — two guest rooms and a master suite — that each provide a cozy contrast to the great room’s magnificence. With its placement along the rear deck (a strategic move that maximized the views), the master features an internal, exposed dovetail corner. A tongue-and-groove ceiling masks the bedrooms’ conventional truss construction.

The view from the back deck delivers the wide-open feel of the West. To keep the panorama open, galvanized-steel goat fencing serves as a smart railing choice. The deck overlooks landscaping anchored with rocks that were blasted out of the home site during construction.

“A lot of wine has been sipped on that deck at sunset and coffee in the morning,” says Cathy. As often as not, the couple share their views with the friends and family who come to visit. Based on the revolving door of guests, it’s safe to say Gary speaks for everyone who visits the home when he says, “It’s like living in a resort.”

Home Details

Log Provider: Real Log Homes