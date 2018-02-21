The next time you find yourself in the Keystone State, make a stop to one of these amazing attractions.
Who says your Log Home Road Trip has to be by car? One of America’s most well known biking trails, the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage, spans from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland. As part of the Rails to Trails Conservancy project, it traces the paths of defunct railroads and the historical buildings and events that shaped America, all while traversing the scenic and diverse Pennsylvania countryside.