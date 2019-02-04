A Modern Take on Old Western Style in Colorado

Photo: Heidi Long

Uniform chinking against the heavily distressed logs lends a clean edge to the authentic-feeling design. Photo: Heidi Long

Old and new pair beautifully in the home’s kitchen, where a shimmering mica backsplash and soapstone countertops sit alongside a concrete sink, live-edge wood-topped island and an old-time tin ceiling, “Like an old drug store,” says John. Photo: Heidi Long

Wood holds center stage throughout the home (“Drywall was never happening here,” says John) but is showcased particularly well in the main living areas. No two logs are stained the same color, and accents of beetle-kill pine appear next to the Douglas fir logs, adding visual interest. Photo: Heidi Long

The home’s furnishings include a number of interesting finds from local shops and consignment stores, but the antique sideboard and dining set passed down from Elizabeth’s grandmother is one of their most beloved pieces. Photo: Heidi Long

Photo: Heidi Long Natural materials come together to create a soothing spa-like experience in the master bathroom, which includes his-and-hers sinks and a walk-in stone shower with bench seating. Photo: Heidi Long Photo: Heidi Long Photo: Heidi Long

In a departure from the norm, John and Elizabeth didn’t want large windows inside the home. Instead, they preferred to take in the views from a trio of outdoor porches that punctuate the exterior. Details like colorful pillows, potted flowers and bronze lanterns with cream-colored diffusers add warmth to the outdoor space. Photo: Heidi Long

Located a few miles outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, the home’s surroundings are a famed winter playground, but the gorgeous rolling landscape is equally notable during the greener months. Previous Next Photo: Heidi Long



Story by Suzanna Logan

Photos by Heidi Long

To some, packing for vacation is a chore. For John and Elizabeth Parrish, it’s a task they’ve come to love, because they know what lies ahead. For the Tennessee couple, loading up their bags — and their Burmese Mountain dog, Skye — to make the 29-hour cross-country trek to their getaway home near Steamboat Springs, Colorado , means they’ll be waking to sweeping valley views; hands wrapped tightly around steaming mugs of coffee; and days where time is measured not by the clock, but by hikes through fields of wildflowers.

“When a parcel came up for sale that was in middle of the dude-ranch properties we loved, we bit,” says Elizabeth. The property, part of an original 1,000-acre homestead with numerous 19th-century outbuildings still standing, fit perfectly with the couple’s design vision.

“We didn’t want a gigantic house that wouldn’t fit in with its surroundings,” John states. “The house sits on a high plateau, so everyone can see it. We wanted to have it lay softly on the land.”

Now, situated between hundred-year-old sheds and barns on the rolling landscape, the home appears almost sepia toned, but the construction is far from antiquated. The 2,400-square-foot getaway is a log hybrid using structural insulated panels (SIPs) that sandwich insulation between two layers of logs and chinking. The approach stands up well to the home’s severe climate, 7,000 feet above sea level. Electric in-floor heating topped with bamboo flooring, an enormous wood-burning fireplace in the living room and a propane stove in the master bedroom allow the home to feel as cozy as it looks.

The layout offers the best of old and new, too, including open-concept living, two bedrooms with a sleeping loft and porches wrapping around three sides of the home that are tailor-made for kicking your feet up and taking in the views.

But, no matter what the days’ activities hold, every one of them ends in much the same way, with the couple and their guests lingering over sunset views and conversation that flows to the rhythm of rocking chairs across a wooden porch. “Then,” John says, “we repeat it all the next day.”



It’s a good life, and one the couple waited to enjoy for more than 15 years. During that time, the Parrishes faithfully visited a nearby western-themed dude ranch , complete with a smattering of cabins, for a single week each summer. There, they fell in love with the log home vibe and began dreaming about building their own place where they could, someday, spend months on end.With modern monoliths of glass, cable and steel springing up around them, the Parrishes wanted to create a structure that hearkened back to slower days and honor the area’s history as a mining town The couple teamed up with Matt Franklin, PrecisionCraft Log & Timber Homes ’ lead architect, to draw up their dream. “They wanted something that looked like it had been built 150 years ago, when pioneers started moving out West,” explains Matt. With authenticity in mind, the couple opted for Douglas fir logs with chinking, adding a dark stain and lots of distressing to give the wood an aged appearance. Natural stone, much of it from local quarries, appears inside and out, rooting the home with a sense of permanence.When they’re not porch-sitting, you can probably find the couple hiking the local trails, teaching neighbors how to play pétanque (a French lawn game similar to bocce ball) or entertaining their grandchildren with “rock collecting, kayaking and camp-outs in the tepee,” says John.

HOME DETAILS