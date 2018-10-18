🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. Build
  5. Who to Hire
  6. 3 Colorado Log Home Companies to Check Out

3 Colorado Log Home Companies to Check Out

These three log home companies are a perfect fit for anyone looking to build in the Rocky Mountains.

3 Colorado Log Home Companies to Check Out


 The great Western state of Colorado is known for its breathtaking views and its even more breathtaking homes. Check out our favorite Colorado log home companies and decide if you ready to embrace the Colorado log home lifestyle.
 

1. TJ’s Wood Products

62160 HWY 285
Bailey, CO 80421
800-530-0275
loghome.com/tjs-wood-products-inc

A family-owned company since its inception in 1980, TJ’s Wood Products maintains a 10-acre mill within Pike National Forest, where logs ranging anywhere between 3 and 36 inches in diameter and up to 50 feet in length are processed then taken to their 18,000-square-foot fabrication and assembly plant to become part of their exceptional log home packages.

22548980_10156033396328641_4671342863351613465_o_7556_2018-10-18_14-48 Jeremiah-Johnson-pic_7556_2018-10-18_14-48 ext14_7556_2018-10-18_14-48

Your Log Home Construction Timeline

How Log Home Construction is Different From Cov...

Your Step-by-Step Guide to Log Home Construction

Which is Your Favorite? 5 Log Home Styles

How Much Do Log Homes Cost?

What is a Log Home Package?