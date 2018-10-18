3 Colorado Log Home Companies to Check Out

These three log home companies are a perfect fit for anyone looking to build in the Rocky Mountains.
62160 HWY 285
Bailey, CO 80421
800-530-0275
loghome.com/tjs-wood-products-inc
A family-owned company since its inception in 1980, TJ’s Wood Products maintains a 10-acre mill within Pike National Forest, where logs ranging anywhere between 3 and 36 inches in diameter and up to 50 feet in length are processed then taken to their 18,000-square-foot fabrication and assembly plant to become part of their exceptional log home packages.