3 Colorado Log Home Companies to Check Out

2. Jeremiah Johnson Log Homes

1501 County Road 308

Dumont, CO 80436

303-567-2202

liveinlog.com



Gorgeous, large diameter, handcrafted log homes are synonymous with the Rocky Mountain lifestyle, and in Colorado, Jeremiah Johnson is at the heart of it all. A member of NAHB’s Log & Timber Homes Council, the company doesn't just sell log home packages. Together with its construction division Anderson Custom Homes, the company offers turnkey construction and services for a total log home buying experience. Stop by their model and visit their facility while you’re cruising along your Log Home Road Trip.