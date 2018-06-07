This Old Mining Ghost Town is For Sale

Ever dreamed of owning a California mining ghost town? Us either. But it's still eerily cool to see these untouched log home buildings.
Maybe we've been watching too much Westworld, but when we saw this 300-acre mining property near Lone Pine, California go up for sale, we had to check out more of these pictures. Gerro Gordo is a privately-owned mining town that is seeping in history. The site is the first major mining camp south of the Sierra Nevada and helped developed Los Angeles into a thriving city. The property hosts a bunkhouse, hoist house, super-intentdent house and a historic hotel with 22 buildings in total.
Would you want to own this historic ghost town? Contact Bishop Real Estate to learn more about this $925,000 listing.