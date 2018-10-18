5 Log Home-Themed Attractions in Colorado

The next time you find yourself in Colorado, make sure to visit these 5 log home attractions.
5305 State HWY 150
Mosca, CO 81146
719-378-2356
zranch.org
If Billy Crystal’s classic portrayal of Mitch Higgins in the blockbuster “City Slickers” had you dreaming of becoming a real-life cowboy, now’s your chance. Zapata Ranch is a working dude ranch owned by The Nature Conservancy. The 103,000-acre bison and guest ranch is located on the eastern wall of Colorado’s San Luis Valley, and guests can help wranglers move the herd while exploring the area on horseback. After working the land, enjoy some soothing fly-fishing or bird watching. And if you really need to relax, massages and daily yoga sessions are available. Check their schedule for special events, like photography excursions and painting workshops.