🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. Planning a Log Home
  5. Buying Land
  6. 5 Log Home-Themed Attractions in Colorado

5 Log Home-Themed Attractions in Colorado

The next time you find yourself in Colorado, make sure to visit these 5 log home attractions.

5 Log Home-Themed Attractions in Colorado
Photo Credit: Dunton Hot Springs


The Colorado Rockies are world-renowned for exceptional skiing, magnificent resorts and luxurious log lodges — everyone knows that. But slopes aside, we wanted to explore what else the Centennial State has to offer, and we found quite a lot. The region’s diverse terrain is home to majestic forests and vast deserts; thriving, modern cities and long-forgotten ghost towns. Historic architectural sites and museums, quaint roadside log cabin cafes — even working dude ranches where city slickers can try their hands at handling the herd — await your visit. So come along with us as we explore one of the wildest states of the West.
 
 

1. Zapata Ranch

5305 State HWY 150 
Mosca, CO 81146
719-378-2356
 zranch.org

If Billy Crystal’s classic portrayal of Mitch Higgins in the blockbuster “City Slickers” had you dreaming of becoming a real-life cowboy, now’s your chance. Zapata Ranch is a working dude ranch owned by The Nature Conservancy. The 103,000-acre bison and guest ranch is located on the eastern wall of Colorado’s San Luis Valley, and guests can help wranglers move the herd while exploring the area on horseback. After working the land, enjoy some soothing fly-fishing or bird watching. And if you really need to relax, massages and daily yoga sessions are available. Check their schedule for special events, like photography excursions and painting workshops.

zapata-ranch_7556_2018-10-18_13-25 Dunton-Hotsprings_bathhouse-at-dawn_7556_2018-10-18_13-25 mesa-verde_7556_2018-10-18_13-25 ashcroft-ghost-town-near-aspen_7556_2018-10-18_13-25 North-Park-Pioneer-museum_7556_2018-10-18_13-25

How to Pick the Perfect Piece of Land

Your Pets Love the Log Home Lifestyle Too

Why Your Relationship with Your Builder is Cruc...

How a Log Manufacturer Restored Fort King in Fl...

Learn About the Log Home Construction Process

Locating Land Your Logs Will Love