5 Log Home-Themed Attractions in Colorado

The Colorado Rockies are world-renowned for exceptional skiing, magnificent resorts and luxurious log lodges — everyone knows that. But slopes aside, we wanted to explore what else the Centennial State has to offer, and we found quite a lot. The region’s diverse terrain is home to majestic forests and vast deserts; thriving, modern cities and long-forgotten ghost towns. Historic architectural sites and museums, quaint roadside log cabin cafes — even working dude ranches where city slickers can try their hands at handling the herd — await your visit. So come along with us as we explore one of the wildest states of the West.