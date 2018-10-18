5 Log Home-Themed Attractions in Colorado

1. Zapata Ranch

5305 State HWY 150

Mosca, CO 81146

719-378-2356

zranch.org

If Billy Crystal’s classic portrayal of Mitch Higgins in the blockbuster “City Slickers” had you dreaming of becoming a real-life cowboy, now’s your chance. Zapata Ranch is a working dude ranch owned by The Nature Conservancy. The 103,000-acre bison and guest ranch is located on the eastern wall of Colorado’s San Luis Valley, and guests can help wranglers move the herd while exploring the area on horseback. After working the land, enjoy some soothing fly-fishing or bird watching. And if you really need to relax, massages and daily yoga sessions are available. Check their schedule for special events, like photography excursions and painting workshops.