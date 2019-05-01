What You Need to Know About Remote Building Sites

Written by Charles Bevier



Designing and building your dream log home puts you squarely on the path less traveled. Some buyers, however, want to forge their own path entirely by choosing as remote building site as they can find. Often these buyers crave privacy and uninterrupted vistas. Others are looking to take a step back from the connectivity of today’s world by building off the grid. There are even modern-day pioneers — homesteaders — who want to be entirely self-sufficient and need ample space to raise livestock and grow their own produce , in addition to building a place to live.

Before You Buy Land

Determining if utilities are available, including electricity, water, gas or sewage treatment.

If the property requires a septic system, conducting a percolation (perc) test to ensure you can have a septic field.

Locating a water source, particularly if you need to drill a well.

Performing a soil analysis, especially to determine if excavation will be easy or if the land contains excessive bedrock that will need to be blasted (i.e., increased cost and time).

Researching local zoning, building codes and any covenants that are required.

Obtaining approval for a preliminary title report.

Researching any existing or future easements (determining legal rights to the land).

Establishing that the home will be insurable for fire or other hazards. (In the aftermath of the devastating fires in California, some insurance companies no longer provide fire protection for homes located in heavily forested locations.)

Create a Construction Strategy

Choose the Most Efficient Package

So do your homework. Learn about the related costs of construction from the local home builders association. Inquire with other folks who have built in the area. Speak to the builders about preferred construction methods and costs. Information is your ally, and having all the facts will eliminate surprises and allow you to plan your log home building down to the last detail.