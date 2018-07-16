This Remote Canadian Log Cabin is Off-Grid Goals

Why a boat or snowmobile? Because their cabin is not accessible by car. Nor is it on an island. It’s just tucked away along a secluded bay of Lake Tremblant deep in Canada’s Laurentian Mountains.

At the end of a long day of activity, relaxing time around the open campfire in the back yard is the perfect way to relax and appreciate the natural beauty of their location and their cherished log cabin.

Home Details

Square Footage: 1,720

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 full

Tour the Remote Canadian Log Cabin:

One way the family relaxes at the chalet is to gather around the open campfire pit in the back yard. The cabin is completely self-sufficient. Electricity is provided by a propane gas generator and solar panels.

At one end of the great room, a cozy corner for reading or simply relaxing was arranged with buttery leather chairs and an occasional table. Just beyond the living area lies the first-floor master suite, and above it, a mezzanine offers bird’s-eye views of the entire space.

With a 20-foot high ceiling above the living room area in the great room, you have the impression of being in a wide-open space — a feeling that’s echoed in the room’s simple and slightly western decor. Dual free-standing stoves keep the open-concept home warm during frigid Canadian winters.

A rawhide chandelier hangs above the dining table while the L-shaped island in the kitchen is illuminated with industrial style lamps. Renovation work in the kitchen included repainting the cupboards cobalt blue, which works well to emphasize the warm tones of the wood.

In the kitchen, the granite countertop of the island matches with that of the other countertops and the splash-guard. The couple kept as much exposed wood in the home as possible.

Vertical and horizontal wall paneling in the entryway contrast nicely with the pinewood stairs, which lead to the mezzanine.

The padded headboard of the queen-size bed in the master bedroom is made of leather. So is one of the cushions and the decorative strip in the coverlet.

Water is pumped into the from the lake and filtered for domestic use. Waste-water flows into a Ecoflo bio-filter — a state-of-the-art septic tank.

Every inch of space in the cabin was utilized, including this nook (complete with leather sleeper-sofa) tucked into a corner of the upper-level mezzanine.

