America's Oldest Log Cabin Is For Sale

Looking to own a piece of log cabin history? The oldest log cabin in America is now for sale in Gibbstown, New Jersey for $2.9 million.
Nothnagle Cabin was built in 1638 by Finnish pioneer, Anthony Neilson, out of white oak
. The bricks in the asymmetric corner fireplace were brought from Europe and used as ship’s ballast, and the iron pot hangers for cooking over the fire are dated back to the 1590s. In 1730, a loblolly pine floor and staircase were added to the upper level. The cabin originally measured 16 by 22 feet, but 200-years-ago a larger colonial home was built on to the cabin. The three-bedroom, one-bath residence, with an eat-in kitchen, dining room, and parlor, is situated on 1.3 acres with a gazebo, storage shed, machine shop and four-car garage.
The cabin stayed in the builder’s family until a relative, Harry Rink, purchased it in 1968. Rink and his wife, Doris, have maintained its original condition, furnishings, and antiquities. The couple gives educational tours of the cabin to educate what life was like for the first pioneers living in this country. Steeped in such rich history, the cabin was added to the Library of Congress
in 1922, the State Register of Historic Sites
in 1922, and the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. In 2011, experts declared Nothnagle Cabin to be the world’s oldest log cabin standing in its original place.
A life estate is requested as part of the sale so that the Rinks, now in their late 80s, can continue giving tours for as long as possible. Antique furnishings, fixtures, and artifacts are all included with the sale. For just $2.9 million, you can purchase a pristine piece of American log cabin history. The listing agent is Christina Huang, of Weichert Realtors
, East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Tour the Oldest Log Cabin in America: The Nothnagle Cabin