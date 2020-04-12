All products featured are selected by our editors. When you make a purchase through a qualifying link, we may earn a commission via affiliate programs with Amazon.com and other retailers.



Photo: Rick Hammer Photo: Rick Hammer

Today’s modern-rustic look is coveted by throngs of people living in everything from country manors to big-city condos. Fortunately for us, log and timber homes have a distinct advantage over the average stick-framed house: Oodles of exposed wood automatically instill them with warmth and comfort.

1. First things first — use what you’ve got. — use what you’ve got. Log and timber great rooms naturally have trusses, braces and corbels built into the structure. In areas that may not boast these architectural necessities, like a bedroom or bath, add them in with decorative beams and accents to keep the rustic ambiance running throughout your home.



Photo: Rocky Mountain Log Homes Photo: Rocky Mountain Log Homes

2. Pick your palette. When it comes to color, there are two overarching schemes from which to choose: soft and muted (think pale grays, whitewashes, sage greens, powder blues) or vibrant and bold (barn reds, sunflower yellows, cobalt blues). Fortunately, log and timber homes lend themselves perfectly to each approach, so it’s purely a matter of personal taste.

7 Try texture and pattern. A tufted-wool area rug or a collection of woven baskets beg to be touched and will give your log or timber home the feeling of kick-your-feet-up comfort. Or interject an accent wall with removable patterned wallpaper, which will allow you to easily change your home’s decor as your style evolves.



Photo: Rick Hammer; Lands End Development Photo: Rick Hammer; Lands End Development

8 Run a tight ship. Shiplap, beadboard and wainscoting are ideal accents for timber frame homes and even log home spaces that don’t boast full-log walls. Whitewashing is traditional, but many homeowners opt for dramatic dark gray, deep blue or sage green for a pop of color.

9 Follow your guiding light. Adequate Adequate lighting is essential for safety but it also sets a mood. Keep your home’s rustic spirit bright with genre-appropriate fixtures. Copper lanterns, metal pendants, painted table lamps and wood chandeliers are all top picks.

13 Chalk it up. Chalkboard paint in a kitchen, kid’s room or game room allows you to create customized messages, make grocery lists and let the kiddos get artistic. It also is a classic-farmhouse fundamental.

Photo: James Ray Spahn



Photo: Fall Creek Timber Frames Photo: Fall Creek Timber Frames

21 Top it off with metal. Whether its barn red, azure blue or rugged rust, a metal roof gives any home a touch of farmhouse flair (plus it sounds so soothing during a springtime rain). If a full-metal roof isn’t in your budget, consider adding a metallic topper to your porch or dormers, giving you the same relaxed vibe for far less cost.