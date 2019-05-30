Making a Luxury Log Home on a Budget



Freestanding soaking tubs are the "it" feature in today's master baths, but they can come at a hefty price. Shop around for the best bargain. To keep the savings coming, choose inexpensive, timeless chrome for your faucets and fittings.

1 . Freestanding Tubs Aren’t Free

2 . The Not-So-Built-In

For both style and function, built-in cabinets, shelves and storage are at the top of homeowner wish lists. Built from scratch on site and completely customized, built-ins don’t come cheap. Fortunately, with modular furniture systems and stock cabinetry, you can have the same functionality and achieve a high-end look for a whole lot less. Take the mudroom, for instance: While built-in lockers with shelving and doors are nice, you can create storage with units from Home Depot, Pottery Barn, IKEA or other mass retailers. Design tip: If you already know you’ll take this route at the beginning of your home project, you could design your mudroom to make a ready-made system fit perfectly and look built-in. The same is true for bookcases or other shelving units throughout your house.



Get the high-end look for less by limiting handcrafted logs to design details, like the character logs used to trim out this cased opening. Get the high-end look for less by limiting handcrafted logs to design details, like the character logs used to trim out this cased opening.

3 . Handpicking Handcrafted

4. Hot Tip

5 . Deerly Beloved

There’s a reason genuine antler chandeliers and light fixtures cost thousands of dollars: Their assembly requires meticulous craftsmanship and artistry to turn irregular, natural materials into an aesthetically pleasing whole. So, what if you love the look but can’t justify the splurge? Track down faux or cast-antler fixtures instead. You’ll find them at a range of prices, starting as low as $150, depending on size. To add a bit of wink-and-nod attitude, choose a fixture with brightly painted faux antlers, or those that are dipped in a metallic finish. Saving a bundle can be whimsical and fun!



If you’re watching your wallet, you don’t have to say “no” to unique, high-end finishing materials like hand-painted tiles — just use them judiciously. Installing small quantities at focal points, like behind the range, and supplementing with less expensive field tile, is a smart way to achieve beauty on a budget. If you’re watching your wallet, you don’t have to say “no” to unique, high-end finishing materials like hand-painted tiles — just use them judiciously. Installing small quantities at focal points, like behind the range, and supplementing with less expensive field tile, is a smart way to achieve beauty on a budget.

6. Counter Offer

The bottom line is, don’t assume you can’t afford to replicate the ideas you see in magazines, model homes or manufacturers’ catalogs. With a little creativity, you can create a drool-worthy design that won’t make your jaw hit the floor when you get the bill, so don’t be afraid to dream big.