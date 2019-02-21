Three Great Rooms That Are Completely Awe-Inspiring



Photo: Modern Rustic Homes Photo: Modern Rustic Homes

A Warm, Wooden Great Room

A palette of earthy browns and pops of white enrich the logs’ natural stain and create a soothing space to relax.

Photo: MossCreek Designs Previous Next Photo: MossCreek Designs

A Grand, Rustic Great Room

“The great room is the perfect place to curl up with a book and a quilt next to the roaring fire,” says owner Martha Coursey.

From the opposite vantage point, it’s clear that the kitchen is an integral part of the space.

Photo: Great Island Photography

Photo: Great Island Photography

Previous Next Photo: Great Island Photography



A Whimsical, Detailed Great Room

A bird’s-eye view from the loft demonstrates the point that a great room doesn’t have to be large, it just needs to be well designed.

Filled with hand-hewn logs, antique beams and wide-plank flooring (with reproduction rose-head nails), this great room is a study in American craftsmanship, old and new.The metal stair and loft railings boast scenes from Harry Potter, Snow White, Bambi and others, making the cottage a blast for kids of all ages.The great room, with a peak of 21 feet, shows off the 11-inch-high logs with dovetail corners. The pine log walls are left natural and have pine trim sealed with a matte polyurethane.