Three Great Rooms That Are Completely Awe-Inspiring

Photo: Modern Rustic Homes
A Warm, Wooden Great Room
A palette of earthy browns and pops of white enrich the logs’ natural stain and create a soothing space to relax.
A Grand, Rustic Great Room
“The great room is the perfect place to curl up with a book and a quilt next to the roaring fire,” says owner Martha Coursey.
Filled with hand-hewn logs, antique beams and wide-plank flooring (with reproduction rose-head nails), this great room is a study in American craftsmanship, old and new.
From the opposite vantage point, it’s clear that the kitchen is an integral part of the space.
Photo: Great Island Photography
Photo: Great Island Photography
Photo: Great Island Photography
A Whimsical, Detailed Great Room
The metal stair and loft railings boast scenes from Harry Potter, Snow White, Bambi and others, making the cottage a blast for kids of all ages.
The great room, with a peak of 21 feet, shows off the 11-inch-high logs with dovetail corners. The pine log walls are left natural and have pine trim sealed with a matte polyurethane.
A bird’s-eye view from the loft demonstrates the point that a great room doesn’t have to be large, it just needs to be well designed.