  4. Three Great Rooms That Are Completely Awe-Inspiring

Embracing the “open-concept” ideal long before it was in vogue, the great room is the place where log home living is done. A warm hearth, comfy seating and grand views lie at the heart of this quintessential log home space.


Photo: Modern Rustic Homes
 

A Warm, Wooden Great Room

A palette of earthy browns and pops of white enrich the logs’ natural stain and create a soothing space to relax.
 
 
 
 
Photo: MossCreek Designs
Great Room With Fireplace JohnMacLean_20160925_0477-HDR_8x12print_MossCreek_8542_2019-02-21_13-16
 

A Grand, Rustic Great Room

“The great room is the perfect place to curl up with a book and a quilt next to the roaring fire,” says owner Martha Coursey.
 
Filled with hand-hewn logs, antique beams and wide-plank flooring (with reproduction rose-head nails), this great room is a study in American craftsmanship, old and new.
 
From the opposite vantage point, it’s clear that the kitchen is an integral part of the space.
 
 
 
 

Photo: Great Island Photography

L12316-4-Pomfret-VT_04_8542_2019-02-21_13-18 L12316-10-Pomfret-VT_16_8542_2019-02-21_13-18
 

 A Whimsical, Detailed Great Room 

The metal stair and loft railings boast scenes from Harry Potter, Snow White, Bambi and others, making the cottage a blast for kids of all ages.
 
The great room, with a peak of 21 feet, shows off the 11-inch-high logs with dovetail corners. The pine log walls are left natural and have pine trim sealed with a matte polyurethane.
 
A bird’s-eye view from the loft demonstrates the point that a great room doesn’t have to be large, it just needs to be well designed.
 
 

