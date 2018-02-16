How to Create the Perfect Great Room Design

Window View

The gable-end wall of windows in log homes is practically a must and offers many possible configurations to expose the best view. Angling the windows opens up the periphery and results in a prow front thrusting toward a panoramic view. The straight wall of windows also exposes plenty of outdoors and works best for views peeking through trees. A tall bump-out with windows brings the great-room feel to small homes.

A common log-home plan has a two-level great room, open to the ceiling. The main-level logs frame oversized but square or rectangular windows, possibly even a French door, while the upper-level portion, log or not, relies on trapezoidal windows to emphasize the wall’s rising to a point at the roof ridge.

Great rooms intending to downplay the view opt for regulation windows, usually covering just the main-level wall area but sometimes adding upper-level clerestory windows for light and to break up the expanse of logs. Great rooms often expose the view from the entry, whether just by opening the front door or through a formal entryway that serves as a transition to the drama that awaits.



Great-room windows often open to or look out on a deck. Take the great room view into account when planning your deck. Some homeowners lower their deck so the deck railing doesn’t block people’s view when seated in the great room trying to look out.