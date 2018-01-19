3 Ways to Light a Log Home

Do you ever wonder why they dim the lights when you go to the movie theater or eat in a romantic restaurant? You don’t eat or watch TV in the dark at home, do you? Likewise, at a sporting event, the lights are bright, white and shadowless so players and spectators alike have a clear view of everything happening on the field or court.
Proper lighting is as essential to completing tasks effectively and safely as it is for setting the proper mood for an experience, and that applies to your log home as well.
Of course, natural light
is the purest source, but when the sun goes down, having the right artificial lighting is essential. Adequately and effectively light your log home by incorporating these three primary sources of proper at-home illumination, as defined by the American Lighting Association
, and the fixtures that provide them:
1. Ambient Lighting
Ambient light, also known as general lighting, provides an area with overall illumination. It radiates a comfortable level of brightness, without glare, and allows you to see and walk about safely. In some spaces such as laundry rooms, the ambient lighting also serves as the primary source of task lighting. Having a central source of ambient light in all rooms is the foundation of a good lighting plan
. Fixtures & Sources:
Chandeliers, ceiling or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed or track lights and lanterns (outside of the home)
2. Task Lighting
Task lighting helps you perform specific jobs, such as reading, grooming, preparing and cooking food, doing homework, working on hobbies and playing games. It should be free from glare and shadows, and it should be bright enough to prevent eye strain. Fixtures & Sources:
Directed track lights, pendants and under-cabinet fixtures, and portable floor and desk lamps
3. Accent Lighting
Accent lighting adds drama to a room by creating visual interest. Use it to draw the eye to paintings, sculptures — even houseplants. It also can be used to highlight the texture of a log wall, cabinetry or landscaping
. Accent lighting requires as least three times as much light on the focal point as the general lighting surrounding it, so it should be targeted and bright. Fixtures & Sources:
Directional can/eyeball lights, spotlights, wall-mounted sconces, puck lights (inside cabinetry), rope/ribbon lights and candles