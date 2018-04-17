5 Jaw-Dropping Log and Timber Great Rooms

What makes a log or timber great room truly live up to its name? Kick-up-your-feet style, a jaw-dropping view and the warmth of wood. Our readers' five "chosen ones" have these and so much more.
Not to be outdone by this great room’s extraordinary Rocky Mountain view, the timber-framed king-post trusses feature a slight curvature, which was achieved by steam-bending, not cutting, the bottom timber — a process that, though intensive, eliminates waste. Each truss covers a 30-foot span and rests on load-bearing walls, so it’s structural. The hand-hammered faceplates are purely decorative.
See also 3 Essential Great Room Design Tips