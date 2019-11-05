Previous
Southern Grace Farmhouse, a 4,924-square-foot, 10-inch
round-log home, is the centerpiece of Acres of Grace Farm located on the
Highland Rim of middle Tennessee. Owners April and Nick Patterson wanted the
house to be “something different,” with the original concept having a
“storybook” feel. Material and design choices, along with angling the attached
garage slightly toward the facade, achieved the look they’d imagined.
Designer Molly Cooper of Cooper & Co. created a modern
farmhouse kitchen with a dramatic pressed-tin barrel ceiling. She stained the
10-inch round logs with “Gentry Gray” and created more drama with “Black
Walnut” stained trim. Cabinets were custom crafted with local wood and
distressed using a teak glaze over Sherwin Williams’ “Jasper Stone” (island)
and “Antique White” (main cabinetry). The countertops are leathered granite.
Recessed lighting and two metal chandeliers provide ample illumination.
Adjacent to the kitchen is an octagonal dining
room with ceiling beams extending into each corner from a wooden medallion
hand-carved by craftsman Jackie Cherry.
Pressed-tin, corrugated metal, shiplap and stone combine for
an eclectic casual eating space. Mismatched dining chairs add to the farmhouse
appeal.
Stair treads are half-round white pine stained “Black
Walnut,” and railings are cable and metal square stock. The catwalk’s floor is
rough poplar cut by the sawmill founded by April’s father 50 years ago.
The 35-foot-tall′stacked-rock fireplace is crafted from
stones manufactured by Mountain Stone. A vintage log from the now-extinct
American chestnut tree was preserved to become the mantel in the living room
and for the fireplace on the adjacent covered porch.
Two guest bedrooms on the second floor take advantage of the
natural light from both the recessed side windows and the slim diagonal windows
that form a chevron over the exterior gabled porch.
Dual porcelain sinks with reproduction faucets on a
leathered granite counter sit atop locally made cabinetry crafted of wood
harvested in the area and distressed with a teak glaze on antique white paint.
The Pattersons’ timber-framed master bedroom suite occupies
an entire wing and includes a bathroom, dressing room and walk-in closet. The
tongue-and-groove ceiling, stained in Perma-Chink’s “Natural,” soars two
stories under a heavy timber roof and is cooled by a belt-and-pulley-driven fan
between the Douglas fir beams, which are — like all the rooms’ timbers —
stained in “Sand.”
Nick and April were named Tennessee’s 2019 Young Farmers of
the Year. Acres of Grace Farms is operated from this home office that is
decorated with a collection of vintage pieces like cans, calendars, scales and
bags.
Just off the indoor living room is a covered porch that
shares a floor-to-ceiling stacked-rock fireplace. A swing table is suspended
from the porch’s heavy timber roof.
On the ground level outside the stucco walk-out basement is
a covered patio surrounded by an open, pressed-concrete entertainment area. The
10-inch round logs that form the gable are supported on manufactured-stone
pylons.
“Our farm is unconventional and so is our home — a very fitting pairing,” observes April Smith-Patterson, who along with husband, Nick, are the proud owners of Southern Grace Farmhouse, an exceptional example of log-and-timber hybrid design and craftsmanship.
Log construction was the couple’s obvious choice since April’s parents, Doug and Janie Smith, were the founders of Honest Abe Log Homes
, and she’d grown up in the very first log house the 40-year-old, family-owned company produced. Completed in 2018, the Pattersons’ own house is an achievement for the company, too, as it’s the first to be built from a new 10-inch round log introduced by Honest Abe in 2017.
“From the beginning Nick and I knew we wanted something different,” April says. “When most people hear ‘log home,’ they immediately think of a cabin in the woods
. That’s one of our favorite styles, but we wanted to inspire another way of thinking about log homes. We hope our guests will say, ‘I didn’t know you could do this with a log home.’”
The Pattersons challenged Honest Abe’s multi-award-winning designer Michael Hix to draft the floor plan using rough sketches by Nick and April. Michael designed a tri-level, 4,924-square-foot house, which April characterizes as “Southern plantation meets industrial elegance.” The final plan serves a variety of personal and professional needs.
“After a long day at work, I needed an area to wash up without making a mess of the house,” explains Nick, who is a licensed veterinarian but now serves as president of another family company, Barky Beaver Mulch and Soil Mix, as well as farming land in three states while developing an Akaushi beef business. “The problem was solved by putting a mudroom with a full bath and a laundry room in the enclosed breezeway that connects the main floor to the garage,” he says.
The offerings didn’t stop there. “We both wanted offices to be able to work from home, along with a back porch with a fireplace
to enjoy the view of the pasture, ponds and woods that perfectly tie our home to nature,” Nick continues. “We love timber framing and wanted to implement it into our bedroom to have an even different look and feel from the main part of the home. April enjoys crafting, so the top floor loft overlooking our bedroom is a hobby room.”
Also on the upper level are two guest bedrooms served by a full bath. In the walkout basement there’s a workshop, a pet grooming area, a workout room, a den, a kitchen/dining area and one of the home’s two half-baths.
With the bones of the house in place, the next challenge was bringing the vision for the home’s interior design
to fruition.
“All of our thoughts and desires were really just ideas until we began working with Honest Abe’s interior designer, Molly Cooper of Cooper & Co.
, who helped us take the next steps to make them a reality,” April says. “She quickly understood what we wanted and helped us incorporate even more design ideas and the mix of materials that gives our house the added ‘wow’ factor we were looking for.”
Molly was tasked with making efficient use of space while showcasing the logs and, at the same time, capturing the essence of the Pattersons’ modern-farmhouse style
.
“Nick and April are a young couple in their mid-30s, and they wanted a style all their own,” Molly shares. “One goal as we worked through the project was to be able to showcase a variety of techniques in their home. Once you walk inside, you will see a new generation of log home design shine.”
Molly provided guidance in selecting stains and finishes, choosing furniture, accessories, appliances and art, as well as introducing non-traditional building materials to the interior. For example, instead of a typical wood balustrade on the half-log staircase and catwalk, cable and metal square stock were used.
“The catwalk brings back memories of walking with my dad through the mill,” confides April, who lost her father to cancer in 2011, just a year before her marriage to Nick. “Each element we chose has its own story, some — like the catwalk — are deeply personal.”
The decor reflects the Pattersons’ passion for farming and country living. “The home is filled with touches of all things Southern — chickens, cows, farm tools — and reflects our working farm where we have more than 1,000 acres of row crops, cattle and home-grown vegetables we sell to the public, along with our Southern Marketplace Barn Sale event held in our vintage barns twice a year,” April says.
A house this welcoming deserves a name, and after considering a slew of other monikers for the home, Southern Grace Farmhouse emerged as the clear choice. “It’s on our farm, Acres of Grace Farms
, which was passed down to us through my parents,” April says. “It’s the land my dad grew up on and where he and his family of 10 farmed to survive. This property holds our family’s heritage. Nick and I have created our home to honor this legacy.”
Home Details:
Square Footage
: 4,924Bedrooms:
3 Bathrooms:
3 Full, 2 Half Log Provider/Designer:
Honest Abe Log Homes
Interior Designer: Molly Cooper, Cooper & Co.