Written by Claudia Johnson

Photography by Brandon Malone

Designer Molly Cooper of Cooper & Co. created a modern farmhouse kitchen with a dramatic pressed-tin barrel ceiling. She stained the 10-inch round logs with "Gentry Gray" and created more drama with "Black Walnut" stained trim. Cabinets were custom crafted with local wood and distressed using a teak glaze over Sherwin Williams' "Jasper Stone" (island) and "Antique White" (main cabinetry). The countertops are leathered granite. Recessed lighting and two metal chandeliers provide ample illumination. Adjacent to the kitchen is an octagonal dining room with ceiling beams extending into each corner from a wooden medallion hand-carved by craftsman Jackie Cherry. Pressed-tin, corrugated metal, shiplap and stone combine for an eclectic casual eating space. Mismatched dining chairs add to the farmhouse appeal. Stair treads are half-round white pine stained "Black Walnut," and railings are cable and metal square stock. The catwalk's floor is rough poplar cut by the sawmill founded by April's father 50 years ago. The 35-foot-tall′stacked-rock fireplace is crafted from stones manufactured by Mountain Stone. A vintage log from the now-extinct American chestnut tree was preserved to become the mantel in the living room and for the fireplace on the adjacent covered porch. Two guest bedrooms on the second floor take advantage of the natural light from both the recessed side windows and the slim diagonal windows that form a chevron over the exterior gabled porch. Dual porcelain sinks with reproduction faucets on a leathered granite counter sit atop locally made cabinetry crafted of wood harvested in the area and distressed with a teak glaze on antique white paint. The Pattersons' timber-framed master bedroom suite occupies an entire wing and includes a bathroom, dressing room and walk-in closet. The tongue-and-groove ceiling, stained in Perma-Chink's "Natural," soars two stories under a heavy timber roof and is cooled by a belt-and-pulley-driven fan between the Douglas fir beams, which are — like all the rooms' timbers — stained in "Sand." Nick and April were named Tennessee's 2019 Young Farmers of the Year. Acres of Grace Farms is operated from this home office that is decorated with a collection of vintage pieces like cans, calendars, scales and bags. Just off the indoor living room is a covered porch that shares a floor-to-ceiling stacked-rock fireplace. A swing table is suspended from the porch's heavy timber roof. On the ground level outside the stucco walk-out basement is a covered patio surrounded by an open, pressed-concrete entertainment area. The 10-inch round logs that form the gable are supported on manufactured-stone pylons. Southern Grace Farmhouse, a 4,924-square-foot, 10-inch round-log home, is the centerpiece of Acres of Grace Farm located on the Highland Rim of middle Tennessee. Owners April and Nick Patterson wanted the house to be "something different," with the original concept having a "storybook" feel. Material and design choices, along with angling the attached garage slightly toward the facade, achieved the look they'd imagined.

Log construction was the couple’s obvious choice since April’s parents, Doug and Janie Smith, were the founders of Honest Abe Log Homes , and she’d grown up in the very first log house the 40-year-old, family-owned company produced. Completed in 2018, the Pattersons’ own house is an achievement for the company, too, as it’s the first to be built from a new 10-inch round log introduced by Honest Abe in 2017.

“After a long day at work, I needed an area to wash up without making a mess of the house,” explains Nick, who is a licensed veterinarian but now serves as president of another family company, Barky Beaver Mulch and Soil Mix, as well as farming land in three states while developing an Akaushi beef business. “The problem was solved by putting a mudroom with a full bath and a laundry room in the enclosed breezeway that connects the main floor to the garage,” he says.

Molly was tasked with making efficient use of space while showcasing the logs and, at the same time, capturing the essence of the Pattersons’ modern-farmhouse style

Home Details:

Interior Designer: Molly Cooper, Cooper & Co.