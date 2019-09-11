Honest Abe Now Offers Interior Design Services

As demonstrated through this sophisticated country kitchen, Molly Cooper shares her unique spin on log home interior design with Honest Abe Log Homes’ clients.

Photos: Honest Abe Log Homes

Since 1979, Tennessee-based Honest Abe Log Homes has been helping folks design and build the log homes of their dreams. In 2019, they took their guidance to the next level with the announcement of Cooper & Co., an interior design and decor service, spearheaded by Molly Cooper.

The process starts with a free one-hour consultation, allowing Molly and her team to understand the flow of the space and the lighting needs, discuss budget and determine style preferences. From there, they craft a presentation to solidify the design, and together, Cooper & Co. and the client choose furnishings, fixtures and all the finishing touches that transform a log shell into a real home. The level of detail is extensive, including but not limited to:

“I wholeheartedly believe that everyone should design the home they want now —don’t wait to live your dream,” advises Molly. “I want to make your home all you have ever wanted, whether it’s new construction, a remodel or even just a refresh of what you already have.”