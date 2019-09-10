4 Inspiring Log Home Outdoor Living Spaces

A log home is the perfect place to take it outside, whether that means a quiet cup of coffee enjoyed from a master-bedroom balcony, a rowdy poolside picnic with friends and family or evening cocktails sipped in front of a glowing outdoor fireplace
. From morning’s first light to a star-filled night, life in a log home is best enjoyed from the outside looking in.
The Water’s Fine
Photo: John Umberger
Who needs the beach when you’ve got resort-worthy amenities
like this? The aquamarine pool is surrounded by stone coping and stained concrete, bordered by stacked stone. With 372 square feet of deck space, this popular spot for barbecues and outdoor fun also shows off the rear elevation of its modern-rustic log home.
On Further Reflection
Photo: Cindy Thiede
From a distance, you can see the variety of outdoor rooms this stunning mountainside log home has to offer. Front and rear patios flank double-decker porches that offer clear views of a glassy lake
, as well the home’s majestic mountainous locale.
Pond-Front Perfection
Honest Abe Log Homes home, Roger Wade photo
Outdoor living was a key ingredient for the owners of this log home, so they incorporated five porches into its design
. This one sports the best view of the 221-acre-property’s pond, offering the family a small but serene water view they can enjoy from the comfort of their weatherproof furnishings.
The Outside World
CTA Inc. home; Heidi Long photo
An entertaining hub sits snugly in the knuckle of this home’s angular layout. The shade created by its deep, covered patio keeps the spot cool in summer, while a seating area centered around a stone fireplace invites the family to come together on chilly evenings. An outdoor kitchen
completes the space for year-round enjoyment.