This 1,000-square-foot cabin is filled to the brim with historic and handcrafted touches.

Photo: Emily O'Brien

Our log cabin is in Allenspark, Colorado, about 45 minutes outside of Boulder. It’s just over 1,000 square feet and on .75 acres. The seller told us it was built in 1941 by his aunt and her partner. (They hired someone to do the major lifting.) It had been in the family for 77 years.  
 
Originally built as a summer cabin, we’re in the process of making it a comfortable three-season home. Some of the furniture was handcrafted by a member of the local lodge, Meeker Lodge, including our dining table, master bed, kitchen table and some wall sconces. This, in addition to the other handcrafted features — like the split door and heart cutouts in cabinets — have won us over. And there is something so magical about being surrounded by logs; it just calms the soul. You can see Mt. Meeker while sitting on our couch. That’s my husband’s favorite part!
 
~Emily, Tim and Nicola O’Brien  
 
