Reader Spotlight: A Cabin That Brings a "Little Estes" to Bonne Terre, Missouri

Who: John and Julie Kelley

Where: Bonne Terre, Missouri

By Who: Rustic Ozark Log Cabins

Land: 75 Acres of Wooded Property

Julie: We got engaged at a cabin in Estes Park, Colorado, and revisited that same spot once a year for 20 years. When we built our new home, it was like we were bringing a piece of that part our lives back with us. This place is a sanctuary. It’s an escape from the business of life; somewhere we can relax and reconnect with nature. When I’m at the cabin, I’m in relaxation mode and can enjoy the quiet and the trees. Every time we come back, we notice something new; a unique knot in the wood, the way the light reflects off the snowfall – it’s always new and special.

John: For me, our cabin felt like a homecoming. I grew up on a farm and didn’t realize how much I enjoyed that as a kid. We have about 75 acres here, and I managed to put trails – either for walking, biking or four-wheeling – through it all. Most of our friends are city folk, so it’s neat to be able to give them experiences they can’t get at home.

Want to see your home in Reader Spotlight? Contact Griffin Suber at gsuber@aimmedia.com and share your story.

See Also: Log Home Destination: Estes Park, Colorado

