The Best Places to Dine and Shop in Colorado

Locations in Fort Collins and the RiNo (River North Arts District) neighborhood of Denver give Log Home Road Trippers two chances to check out this Colorado hot spot. Founded by Seattle transplants Doug and Wynne Odell in 1989, this brew house was inspired by the craft breweries of the U.K. Now an employee-owned enterprise, you can taste their pride in every beer. Though they don’t serve food, you won’t go hungry. Odell’s sponsors a different local food truck in their lot every day. Book a free behind the scenes tour and watch the brewmasters at work (Fort Collins location only).