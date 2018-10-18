The Best Places to Dine and Shop in Colorado

Check out these favorite food and shopping hot spots the next time you are in the great state of Colorado.
50455 US 285
Grant, CO 80448
719-836-8845
the-shaggy-sheep.com
Serving breakfast, lunch and snacks Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the winter season, this adorable eatery offers wholesome meals to locals and travelers within its quaint green log walls. Here you’ll find hearty classics, like biscuits and gravy or beef short ribs, alongside lighter fare, like their “baked avocado” or “beans on greens.”