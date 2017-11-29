Log Home Road Trip: Montana

The Treasure State. Big Sky Country. The Last Best Place. These are just a few of the monikers given to portray the untamed Montana landscape. But there’s another way to describe it: Log Home Heaven.Contributing to its log-home-lifestyle appeal, Montana is the fourth largest state in the U.S. but ranks 44th in population, with just over 995,000 people living across 145,165 square miles. That’s about seven people per square mile — meaning there’s tons of room to spread out. The wide-open spaces, coupled with outdoor recreational activities available at every turn (think: world-class fly-fishing, big-game hunting, thrilling downhill skiing and hiking two of the most breathtaking National Parks in the nation) means there’s always something new to see and do in Montana.So load up the car and hit the road with us while we show you some of the best log home-related sites in the wildest parts of the Wild West.

1. Attractions and Adventures in Montana to Check Out

Explore the 5 best log home attraction and adventures in the state of Montana you can't miss while visiting.

2. Log Home Resorts and Rentals In Montana

You'll want to stay in one of these log home resorts and rentals that are so nice, you'll never want to leave.

3. Amazing Places to Dine and Shop in Montana

If you're road-tripping through Montana, you have to stop at these 6 places to dine and shop during your trip.

4. Montana Log Home Companies

Looking to build your dream log home in Montana? Look no further than out your front door with these 5 local Montana log home companies.