🔍
FOLLOW US >
  1. Home
  2. Articles
  3. Plan, Design & Build
  4. Planning a Log Home
  5. Geographic Regions
  6. 5 Montana Log Home Companies

5 Montana Log Home Companies

Looking to build your dream log home in Montana? Look no further than out your front door with these 5 local Montana log home companies.

1. Montana Log Homes
3250 Highway 93 South
Kalispell, MT 59901
406-752-2992
montanaloghomes.com

Handcrafting and attention to detail have been the hallmarks of MLH since 1975. This award-winning company is known for its intricate log joinery, hand-scribed construction and exceptional millwork. With stock plans ranging from 600 to 6,000 square feet, there’s a solution for every buyer’s budget. Take a break from the road and pay a visit to this world-class log home producer along your journey.

office-1-004_2268_2017-11-29_17-26 meadowlark-store--bakery_2268_2017-11-29_17-30 Montana-Custom-Log-HOmes-Inc_2268_2017-11-29_17-28 rmlhExterior1115_2268_2017-11-29_17-28 gallatin-02_2268_2017-11-29_17-28