5 Montana Log Home Companies

Looking to build your dream log home in Montana? Look no further than out your front door with these 5 local Montana log home companies.
1. Montana Log Homes
3250 Highway 93 South
Kalispell, MT 59901
406-752-2992
montanaloghomes.com
Handcrafting and attention to detail have been the hallmarks of MLH since 1975. This award-winning company is known for its intricate log joinery, hand-scribed construction and exceptional millwork. With stock plans ranging from 600 to 6,000 square feet, there’s a solution for every buyer’s budget. Take a break from the road and pay a visit to this world-class log home producer along your journey.