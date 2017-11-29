5 Attractions and Adventures in Montana to Check Out

Explore the 5 best log home attraction and adventures in the state of Montana you can't miss while visiting.
1.The Northeast Entrance Station, Yellowstone
Silver Gate, MT 59081
307-344-7381
nps.gov
No trip through Montana is complete without a visit to majestic Yellowstone National Park, and if visiting this American jewel is on your agenda, may we suggest you check in at the Northeast Entrance Station. Constructed in 1935 and held as a shining example of appropriate design for a National Park Service structure, this charming lodgepole pine log building serves as the gateway to the park and reinforces the feeling that you’re entering the western frontier.