A Lakeside Log Cabin With Vintage Style in Montana

Written by Claudia Johnson

The Dixons drew inspiration for their colors and materials from the historic cabins in nearby Glacier National Park. The entry’s newly added timber gable over a bright yellow door plus a trio of vertical windows create the perception of height. The custom half-log siding was crafted from local trees. “Chief Cliff” stone, quarried in the region, is featured extensively throughout the landscape. Cozy touches, like classic tartan accent pillows and fuzzy throws galore, infuse the living room with a warm, cheery vibe. To ensure cozy lodging year round, an air-to-air heat exchanger with a gas fireplace for backup was installed in the cabin, which, before the Dixons, had been used only in summer. The stone for the fireplace was selected to complement the scale of the living room. Living room windows by Sierra Pacific frame the outdoor dining room, with Whitefish lake as a backdrop. Creating a striking contrast to the black stone counters and window casings in this tiny kitchen, Caroline Dixon chose a vibrant shade of red for the cabinetry by Padgham Woodworking. A thick, copper-wrapped board affixed with brackets below the window creates a bar for serving quick meals. Twin bunk beds were erected over a built-in double bed so the family of four can sleep comfortably. Wide, vertical wood paneling painted white gives the small bedroom a sense of space, while the dark floor, ceiling and trim keep it from feeling sterile. The bathroom vanity is shallow but functional with apartment-sized fixtures. Ample lighting, a large oval mirror and horizontal white wall boards make the compact room feel more spacious.

An elaborate landscaping plan includes paths, patios, terraces and outdoor entertaining spaces hugged by indigenous shrubbery and trees. The gas fire pit is surrounded by local “Chief Cliff” stone. A dock from the city of Whitefish broke loose during a long-ago storm and drifted to the property the Dixons would one day own. Whitefish built a new dock and allowed the original one to rest where it landed, some 50 feet from the log cabin.

Previous Next The Dixons drew inspiration for their colors and materials from the historic cabins in nearby Glacier National Park.

“We’d had a home in the nearby mountains for some time, but we wished for a little place on the lake to enjoy the water,” shares Caroline Dixon, who, along with husband David, discovered a lot and vintage log cabin on the shores of Whitefish Lake that showed real potential as a waterfront getaway.

“It was somewhat of a project,” Caroline recalls. “We asked our real estate agent, ‘Who can fix this?’ and she responded, ‘Mindful Designs.’ She was right!”

In 2016, the Dixons began working with Jason Pohlman, an architectural designer and general contractor with Mindful Designs . “The cabin had charm and fit on the lot well,” Jason said, explaining that Caroline and David wanted to keep the 500-square-foot cabin as authentic as possible while making the space usable.

To accomplish that, the original 1948 stick-frame structure was stripped to the studs, and since the cabin sat directly on dirt, building a foundation was mandatory. Creating comfortable living spaces in such a small place posed its own challenges, which Jason says were overcome by “getting a little creative.”

According to Jason, the Dixons were heavily involved with the property’s transformation, drawing inspiration for colors and materials from the historic cabins in nearby Glacier National Park , the area’s natural resources and the lake itself.

Locally harvested fir and pine were milled by RBM Lumber for the cabin’s exterior log siding and interior plank paneling. “Chief Cliff” stone, a mixture of hard argillites and quartzites quarried in northwestern Montana, was used for the fireplace and foundation, as well as the outdoor living spaces.

A comprehensive landscaping plan envisioned by the Dixons was created by landscape architect Bruce Boody . Dry-set stone terraces, gravel paths, mulched trails, rock walls and planters, large boulders and indigenous ornamental shrubbery and native trees encompass the cabin and affirm its relationship to the lake, which is only 50 feet from the front door.

“We wanted to maximize our outdoor space knowing we would be mainly on the patios or on the dock when we were using the cabin,” Caroline explains. “We are outside the whole time.”

“Our proximity to the Whitefish City Beach, which is always active, is the most appealing thing for our 11-year-old twins, Henry and Layla Grace,” Caroline continues. “They often kayak or paddleboard over to the city’s swim dock and beach to play with other kids there.”

Jason says that when the year-long project was launched, the goal was clear: “Caroline and David wanted to create a cabin that looked like it had always been there,” Jason shares. “Something their young kids could enjoy now and would be passed on to them in the future.”

Certainly, the Dixons have created an enduring sanctuary that connects their family to the lake, the mountains, the land and – most importantly – to one another.

Now that the cabin is complete, the family spends a couple of nights each week at the lake in the summer and, to their surprise, often visits the tiny retreat in winter. “I had a feeling that I would want to go there and never leave,” Caroline says. “We enjoy it even more than we thought we would.”

Home Details

Square Footage: 500

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Architect/Contractor: Mindful Designs