These Log Homes Were Restored to Tip-Top Shape

Each of these older log homes got a new lease on life thanks to owners who’d rather improve on the past than start anew.

1. This Home by the River

 

Set on 300 acres beside Montana’s Clearwater River, the spacious Emily A was built of hand-peeled and fitted larch logs in the 1990s. The new owners especially enjoy the rear deck overlooking their pond and the Mission Mountain Wilderness.

ARCD-9764_8542_2019-09-05_17-23 ARCD-9770_8542_2019-09-05_17-24 ARC4x5-1609_8542_2019-09-05_17-23 ARCD-9768_8542_2019-09-05_17-23 ARC4x5-1608_8542_2019-09-05_17-23
 
Photos: Roger Wade
 

2. A Dogtrot in the Woods

 

The exterior of this home was designed so that the old dogtrot would harmonize with the new, large addition.


IMG_1685a_8542_2019-09-05_17-30 IMG_1601a_8542_2019-09-05_17-30 IMG_1703a_8542_2019-09-05_17-31 IMG_1814a_8542_2019-09-05_17-31
 
Photos: Deborah Fleishel
 

3. This Log Home With Lots of Room for Labs

When owners Tom and Terese decided to take their love of Labrador Retrievers from passion to profession, they needed more space. This stone and log addition did the trick.


0M7A3589f_8542_2019-09-05_17-35 0M7A3636f_8542_2019-09-05_17-35 Unknown-1_8542_2019-09-05_17-35
 
Photos: Joseph Hilliard
 
 

