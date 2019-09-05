Each of these older log homes got a new lease on life thanks to owners who’d rather improve on the past than start anew.
Set on 300 acres beside Montana’s Clearwater River, the spacious Emily A was built of hand-peeled and fitted larch logs in the 1990s. The new owners especially enjoy the rear deck overlooking their pond and the Mission Mountain Wilderness.
The exterior of this home was designed so that the old dogtrot would harmonize with the new, large addition.
When owners Tom and Terese decided to take their love of Labrador Retrievers from passion to profession, they needed more space. This stone and log addition did the trick.