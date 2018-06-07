What is HERS score and should it matter to me?



When we're buying a car, one of the things we look at is its fuel economy. How many miles can you get to the gallon? But energy performance doesn't just apply to the automotive industry -- your home should achieve top energy efficiency, too. If only there was a way to measure "miles per gallon" for your home. Well . . . there's a way. And it's call a HERS rating.



HERS (i.e., the "Home Energy Rating System") was developed by the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET), a non-profit organization to help homeowners reduce the cost of their utility bills by making their homes more energy efficient. It's a comparative tool that rates a particular house as compared to an average home in the U.S. on a 100point-average scale. Since HERS Index measures the amounts of energy consumed (an undesirable thing), a score lower than 100 means that it performs better than average when it comes to fuel efficiency.



Using a variety of technical equipment, a HERS-certified inspector will examine your home's insulation, windows and doors, the HVAC system and other home elements like alternative energy sources and ductwork. It includes a blower-door test, which identifies any air leaks in the exterior envelope that would affect the home's efficiency. The results are compiled and entered into a computerized simulation using the RESNET software to compute the final HERS score.



The results absolutely matter, because they don't just decrease your carbon footprint -- they can put money in your pocket in two ways:



1. By identifying and repairing any problem areas, you stand to save considerable amounts of money on your energy bills.



2. A good HERS rating can increase the value of your home and give your home an advantage when/if you decide to sell. And that's a win-win for everyone.



Published on: March 12th, 2018