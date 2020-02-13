Boldly Go



For All Intents and Purposes sloping lot is prime real estate for an expansive covered porch and patio. Plus, in a small-scale log home like this 1,600-square-foot gem, adding outdoor space is an ideal, low-cost way to extend your living area.

Photo: Courtesy Coventry Log Homes In a little log home, In a little log home, multifunction is the mantra . Every item needs to adapt to a variety of uses. In this small great room, the sofa table can act as a desk, provide additional seating for dining, add extra kitchen prep space or display treasured heirlooms and books.

Buried under layers of old barn siding and soot for more than a century, this lovingly restored, little Colorado home was given a fresh start. Details, like symmetrical design centered around a covered front porch, skip-peeled logs and divided-light windows, are classic cabin hallmarks.

Close quarters call for a little pizzazz. The owners of this cabin cutie took the opportunity to use their drywall ceiling as a canvas, covering it in a nature-inspired mural that features everything from bears to birds against a scenic mountain backdrop.