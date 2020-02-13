Boldly Go
Photo: Heidi Long
Make a statement in a tiny log cabin
by going big with your accents. Ebony window casings, plantation shutters and trimwork pop against their rich wood backdrop, while the “Chief Cliff” stone hearth dominates the living area’s exterior wall.
Hillside Cues
Photo: Courtesy Coventry Log Homes
A sloping lot
is prime real estate for an expansive covered porch and patio. Plus, in a small-scale log home like this 1,600-square-foot gem, adding outdoor space is an ideal, low-cost way to extend your living area.
For All Intents and Purposes
Photo: Courtesy Coventry Log Homes
In a little log home, multifunction is the mantra
. Every item needs to adapt to a variety of uses. In this small great room, the sofa table can act as a desk, provide additional seating for dining, add extra kitchen prep space or display treasured heirlooms and books.
Second Chance House
Photo: James Ray Spahn
Buried under layers of old barn siding and soot for more than a century, this lovingly restored, little Colorado home was given a fresh start. Details, like symmetrical design centered around a covered front porch, skip-peeled logs and divided-light windows, are classic cabin hallmarks.
Spruce Things Up
Photo: Bill Matthews
Close quarters call for a little pizzazz. The owners of this cabin cutie took the opportunity to use their drywall ceiling as a canvas, covering it in a nature-inspired mural that features everything from bears to birds against a scenic mountain backdrop.
