Our Favorite Furniture for Tiny Cabins

In a small log cabin, you’ve got to maximize the space you’ve got, and convertible furniture is a perfect way to do that. From sleeping to storage, our collection of multitasking must-haves will help you squeeze the most out of every square inch. Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite hard-working pieces of furniture that make the most of your space:
(Exterior View) The Ediline nightstand has a secret inside: The drawer features two standard electric outlets and two USB ports to charge all your electronics while you sleep. Below, there’s a spacious cabinet with a center shelf. Choose from one of six finishes to match your decor. overstock.com; 800-843-2446