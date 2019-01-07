Our Favorite Furniture for Tiny Cabins

In a small log cabin, you’ve got to maximize the space you’ve got, and convertible furniture is a perfect way to do that. From sleeping to storage, our collection of multitasking must-haves will help you squeeze the most out of every square inch. Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite hard-working pieces of furniture that make the most of your space:

(Exterior View) The Ediline nightstand has a secret inside: The drawer features two standard electric outlets and two USB ports to charge all your electronics while you sleep. Below, there’s a spacious cabinet with a center shelf. Choose from one of six finishes to match your decor. overstock.com; 800-843-2446

Trunk, coffee table, storage … the McKittrick wood trunk does it all with style. Brass nailhead trim and a rich walnut finish allow it to go anywhere from living room to bedroom to study. Just lift the lid to stash spare blankets, board games or out-of-season clothing. wayfair.com



Inspired by the outdoor furnishings used at a top New England bed and breakfast, this outdoor bench is crafted with acacia wood and features ample storage underneath. Pretty enough to bring inside and perfect for corralling shoes or bags in a mudroom. Choose gray or white finish. Decormarket.com; 516-945-8000

(Unfolded View): Bedder Way turns the traditional Murphy bed on its side for a lower profile cabinet. Just pull the door down to reveal a comfortable bed. Plank siding gives the piece a cottage vibe. Available in four sizes from twin to king and a variety of wood finishes in oak or maple. bedderway.com; 866-783-5105

The Charley C-Side Table is perfect for small spaces. Set it up beside your sofa and it functions like a conventional end table, or slide the slim, T-shaped, brass-finished base underneath your seat and it becomes a handy holder for your laptop or snacks. westelm.com; 888-922-4119

Gather all your friends for game night around this 84-inch-long table. Use the padded vinyl top for board games or jigsaw puzzles or lift off the top to reveal a poker table with eight cup holders. With its extra length, the table is perfect for casual meals, too. wayfair.com



