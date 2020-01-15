How a Log Home Pro Designs His Own Floor Plan

If you’ve followed along for the last several issues, you’ve had the opportunity to watch Zach Parmeter, sales advisor at Wisconsin-headquartered Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes, begin his personal log home journey by picking out property and preparing it for construction. We recently sat down to get the scoop on the next leg of his journey — the design phase. And if you're behind, read up on his entire journey here

Q: What were the “must-haves” on your design list?

Q: How did you want the home to feel?

Q: What was your guiding philosophy throughout the design process?

Q: What were you were excited to include in the design?

Q: You nailed curb appeal. How did you do it?

A: The covered porch and the angled garage add visual interest, but they also make good design sense. While the porch is great for keeping guests out of the rain and snow, the angled garage is an opportunity to add more priority to a certain area of the house (in my case, having an incredible master bedroom suite) without driving up the square footage in other areas of the home.

Q: Tell us about a few of your home’s interesting design features?

Q: Is there anything you would change or add in the future?

A: I’d like to connect the front covered porch with a back deck someday. Having a wrap-around covered porch would be a great addition and make my home complete.

A: I wanted an open concept layout because there is so much beauty in a log and timber house, and it allows you to appreciate that beauty from pretty much anywhere. I also wanted something around 2,000-square-feet with two to three bedrooms and lots of windows to take advantage of the site’s incredible views. An attached garage and a basement to finish-out eventually were also on my wish list.A: Rustic, rugged and comfortable.A: Quality over quantity — it’s not about having excessive square footage. Also, because I plan to own this home for the rest of my life, having all of my essentials on the same floor was important. I didn’t want to have any living spaces that weren’t accessible.A: The three timber trusses that span the main living area. They are the driving force behind everything in the home. They drove the walls to be taller. They led to the 8-foot-high doors. We even extended the height of the cabinetry in the kitchen because of them.A: The laundry room access from the master walk-in closet and bathroom is pretty great. We have customers who are now using this floor plan as inspiration, and they all comment on the walk-in closet/laundry room access. There is also a pretty cool reading loft in the master suite and an awesome butler’s pantry just off the great room.

