The Top Remodeling Project of the Year: Garage Doors

For the past seven years, garage door replacements have been ranked as a top-five remodeling project. Both recent and long-term trends indicate that “curb appeal” projects generate higher returns on investment than work completed in the interior of the home.



If you’re in the throes of a log home renovation (or thinking about it), choosing a high-quality garage door that makes a great first impression is worth the money, even if you’re not in the re-sale market. But with styles ranging from Mission to Carriage House, how do you choose?



No matter how you shop, keep these 4 garage door tips in mind:

1. Price

Steel doors for a two-car garage start at about $300; stock wood/Masonite garage, $550; semi-custom wood doors range from $1,500-3,000; and custom doors can reach five digits.





2. Construction

Garage doors typically come in three options: single-, double- and triple-layer construction. Single-layer doors are not insulated and are good for those on a tight budget. Double-layer doors offer polystyrene board and a thin back cover in addition to an outer skin, increasing energy efficiency and sound-proofing. Triple-layer doors provide the maximum energy efficiency, soundproofing and structural integrity, but expect to pay a premium.





3. Installation

Be sure to ask if installation is included in the price.



4. Maintenance

Wood is a natural choice for log homes, but will require consistent care. Steel is strong, light and won’t warp or crack; and it can be fabricated to mimic the look of wood. Fiberglass is light, but it tends to break easily — especially in colder climes — requiring replacement.