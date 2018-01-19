4 Tips to Building a Perfect Ranch Home

Ranch-style
homes are surging in popularity, but these are not the dull, linear designs of the 1950s and ’60s. Today’s single-level houses employ creative angles and strategic floor plans that perform flawlessly for every life stage, from young families to retirees. Use these innovative examples and design tips to arrange the right ranch for your daily routine.
1. Build Two Master Bedrooms
Incorporating two master bedrooms allows you to accommodate yourself and aging parents in complete comfort. Here, both suites not only have their own bathrooms, fireplaces and expansive walk-in closets, they have direct access to the deck.
2. Make Wings to Create Space
Use the nature of the ranch plan to create separation between the sleeping spaces. In this home, the master suite, including the utility room and study, occupies its own wing of the house (note the direct access to the laundry room from the master bath) while the ancillary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house with the great room, dining area and kitchen between them. Another stroke of genius is the bump-out from the garage to the kitc en, so unloading the groceries is a breeze. See also A White Pine Log Ranch in the Redwood Forest
3. Build An Interesting Shape
Ranches don’t have to be straight. Try designing your home around a central courtyard, such as in this resourceful plan. To the right are the common areas; to the left, three bedrooms, including the master suite. To economize, the two secondary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. The laundry room is also conveniently located in this wing, to make short work of the wash.
4. Think Differently
This home turns the traditional way of ranch thinking on its ear. The great room is set an angle and is isolated from the bedrooms by a breezeway that bends at an elbow and Opportunities for indoor/outdoor flow abound with a ranch, so be sure to take advantage of them. Inside, changes in ceiling height create visual interest.See also Floor Plans: A Cozy Cabin for a Historic Ranch