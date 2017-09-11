Floor Plan: Look Inside this Timeless And Historical Log Home

The couple wanted their log home to be so comfortable, Daniel Boone would have improved.
Ken grew up around log homes in eastern Tennessee and always hoped to live in one someday.
See also A Spectacular Tennessee Log Home
“We wanted it to look like a pioneer lodge,” Ken says, “the type of home where if Daniel Boone came back, he’d feel comfortable.” That vision helped the couple narrow their choice to a home with a simple, classic shape — complete with dovetailed corners.
Ken sketched out his ideas, and he and Joy took them to Honest Abe Log Homes in nearby Moss, Tennessee. There, they worked with the staff to refine their plans. The finished home offers first-floor living for the couple with plenty of loft space for visiting children and grandchildren. The main living space resembles a traditional “keeping room” with a stone fireplace, wood beams overhead and wood floors. Upstairs, the couple specified extra ceiling height to give the bonus spaces plenty of head room.
See also Take a Look at This Tennessee Log Home that Mixes Old + New
To create the timeless look the Claytons wanted, they took their cues from historic cabins, like those with steep gable roofs uninterrupted by dormers. Some of the “must haves” on their list included:
Yes! Please send me a FREE trial issue of Log Home Living and 2 FREE gifts.
If I like it and decide to continue, I'll get 8 more issues (9 in all) for just $15.95, a savings of 65%! If for any reason I decide not to continue, I'll write "cancel" on the invoice and owe nothing. The FREE trial issue and 2 FREE gifts are mine to keep, no matter what.