The 10 Most Popular Log Home Floor Plans in 2019

Take a peek at the floor plans that stole the spotlight this year!

When it comes to log home floor plans, there’s no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a little log cabin or a sprawling log lodge, chances are, there’s a stock plan waiting to be customized by you. Click through the 10 below that our fellow log home lovers gravitated toward in the last year. Which is your favorite?
 

1. The Monticello Tiny House

 
honest abe monticello exterior
 

By: Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.

A wide porch welcomes you into this petite 644 square-foot floor plan that has just the essentials for a cozy log cabin. Click here to see the plans.
 

2. The Lofted Log

lofted log by Golden Eagle Log Homes
 

By: Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

This floor plan blends classic, rustic design with modern amenities in its 1,969 square feet. Click here to see the plans.
 

3. The Addison

katahdin-addison-exterior_701_2019-12-04_16-51

By: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

With 2,354 square feet and lots of outdoor space, this floor plan has been perfectly designed for entertaining large groups. Click here to see the plans.
 
 

4. The Clayton

arcd-10240

By: Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.

With the master bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bathroom all on the first floor, this plan was custom-designed for beauty, efficiency, elegance and aging in place. Click here to see the plans.
 

5. The Log Mansion

goldeneagle_logmansion_ele

By: Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

If you are looking for a house plan over 15,000 square feet, the Log Mansion is for you! It can even be expanded to 20,000 square feet. Click here to see the plans.
 
 

6. The Denali

By: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

This plan is 1,600 square feet and has two bedrooms with one-and-a-half bathrooms. The unique dual-pitch roof creates ample loft space while leaving the main floor very open and airy. Click here to see the plans. 
 

7. The Shawnee

16179-honestabe_shawnee_ext1

By: Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.

This one-level plans packs in three bedrooms and two bathrooms into 1,500 square feet with plenty of room for a comfortable kitchen, living and dining room. Click here to see the plans.
 
 

8. The Deerfield

wisconsin-deerfield-exterior-front_4_2018-05-07_10-24

By: Wisconsin Log Homes

Completely surrounded by 2,156 square-feet of covered porches, the Deerfield blends into its natural surroundings while its unique, rustic architecture makes a bold statement. Click here to see the plans. 
 

9. The Blowing Rock

neh_blowingrock_ele

By: Natural Element Homes

A cozy cabin exterior invites you in to what is a spacious and comfortable 2,897 square-foot layout featuring large porches and the master on the main. Click here to see the plans.
 
 

10. The Copperhead Camp

naturalelementhomes_copperheadcamp_ele

By: Natural Element Homes

This 1,425 square-foot floor plan boasts two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms as well as open-concept living. Click here to see the plans.
 
 
 
To see even more log home floor plans, browse our selection of hundreds more here.

