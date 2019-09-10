Concrete Flooring That's Perfect for Wood Homes

Photo: Bob Melland

We’re all looking for ways to make housekeeping easier. Vacuuming rugs and scrubbing tile grout don’t exactly rank high on most people’s lists of favorite weekend tasks. If you’re looking to make light work of cleaning while having a beautiful, durable and super trendy flooring option, think about treating yourself to decorative, ultra-thin concrete — right on top of your current flooring material or existing subfloor.

Want to learn more? Contact Bob Melland at robertmelland@outlook.com.