Should You Install Radiant In-Floor Heat?

Written by Dan Mitchell

Photo Credit: Agustina Salas/Unsplash

1. The consistency in temperature.

2. The heat starts at your feet.

Radiant in-floor heat actually touches your body, allowing you to feel warmer. Then, the heat rises slowly. It doesn’t get drafty or lost in the rafters like many forced-air systems can.

3. It's allergy-friendly.

For people with dust or pollen allergies, radiant-heat systems make a lot of sense, as you don’t have nearly the amount of air pollutants flying around your home.

Technical Considerations

Also, remember that the heat for a radiant in-floor heating system has to come from somewhere. This means you’ll need a boiler that runs on some sort of energy, whether it’s wood-fired, a pellet stove, natural gas, propane or electricity, to warm the water. Solar power is another option, but it can be unpredictable and inefficient, since the sun isn’t as strong in the winter months, when you need your heating system most. Like the system itself, your heat source is something you have to account for early in the design and construction phase, so your log home is built to accommodate those needs.

Construction Considerations

Another reason it’s so important to decide if you’re going with a radiant in-floor heating system early in the game is because it can affect the height of your finished floor. The pipes and underlayment require extra space and can raise the floor height as much as 2 to 3 inches. The builder needs to ensure the elevation of the floor system is managed, so you don’t end up with a lip when you’re coming through the door. You’ll also have to plan a mechanical space big enough to allow access to the system, the heat source and the termination lines.

Operational Considerations

Dan Mitchell is a builder, Log & Timber Home University professor and the 2018 President of the Greater Knoxville Home Builders Association. He owns Eagle CDI in Tennessee.