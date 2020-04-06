

Zach has been actively involved through each stage of his dream home journey, from design to the most recent rough-in. When all of a sudden you’re seeing progress, it’s incredibly exciting,” he says.

Zach has been actively involved through each stage of his dream home journey, from design to the most recent rough-in. When all of a sudden you’re seeing progress, it’s incredibly exciting,” he says.

As a sales manager at his family’s company, Golden Eagle Log and Timber Homes , he was no stranger to the ins-and-outs of the rough-in phase, but experiencing it for himself as a homeowner made him even more aware of how small choices can have a major impact on the ultimate outcome of a build, as well as the owner’s satisfaction.

Of course, these decisions didn’t come without plenty of forethought. “All of this takes careful planning,” he says. “That’s why it’s so important, as a homeowner, to make note of your goals and know what you what to see in the finished home ahead of time.”

Join us on Zach’s Journey Our “Dirt to Done” series will continue to follow Zach’s road to hybrid log home ownership, from here, all the way to adding the final finishing touches to his log-and-timber forever home. See all the previous stages here.