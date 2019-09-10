Reader Spotlight: a Retirement Cabin in Michigan

Photos: Susan and Paul Hammer

Bear Lake, Michigan

Susan Hammer: When my husband Paul retired, we knew we wanted to live at Bear Lake. We read a lot of log home magazines and went to a Log & Timber Home Show. From there we started to interview log home builders. We talked with a few, but this is how we really found our log home:

Our home is hand-hewn and made from 90 trees of all sizes. It’s a beautiful crested home. My favorite part is the great room; it’s 24 feet tall, and for 10 years, our Christmas tree actually touched the ceiling.

I was rollerblading down on our little road when one of the blades fell off. A neighbor helped me. The family was throwing a party, and at that very moment they were showing pictures of a log home that someone had just purchased. I took one look and said, “Oh …THAT’s for me!” We interviewed that very same builder, and he built our log home. It was serendipitous.