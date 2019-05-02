Reader Spotlight: A Connecticut Log Home Just Minutes From the City

Krissy and Andrew “Dru” Konesky always wanted a log home, but achieving that dream in Branford, Connecticut, wasn’t easy. After months of searching, they hit the jackpot in neighboring Guilford. Just five minutes from civilization, they’re secluded enough where they can’t see their neighbors through the evergreen trees.

Warmed by a cobblestone fireplace, their home exudes character from the 6-by-12-inch hand-hewn hemlock logs (with authentic pencil marks) down to the Y-plank white pine floors. “I didn’t know what any of that was when we bought our home, I just knew it looked great.” Now, the Koneskys gather friends for holiday parties or kick back in their sunken living room which offers the 180-degree, panoramic view that served as the genesis for their home’s nickname, “The Treehouse.” The house is wrapped with decks and even has a home gym. “I’ll never leave it,” says Dru.

Recently, Krissy updated the kitchen cabinets by chalk painting them with a new stain and wax, while Dru refurbished the deck. They are currently working on childproofing the home for their 14-month-old twins.

See also: A Charming Log Cabin in Allenspark, Colorado