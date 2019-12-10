Designing a Floor Plan for a Fresh Start





In 2017, the Tubbs Fire tore through Northern California completely In 2017, the Tubbs Fire tore through Northern California completely incinerating many homes in Santa Rosa, including the residence of Gary and Lynda Bayless. Undeterred, the couple rebuilt on the same foundation as before — this time, with upgrades. (Of the more than 5,000 Sonoma County homes destroyed in the fire, only Gary and Lynda rebuilt their log home.)

Plan Details Square Footage: 1,772

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2.5

Why a Log Home:

After Gary returned from the Vietnam War, the Baylesses’ moved to Carmel County, but they quickly grew weary of the influx of tourists to the area. To escape the bustle, they bought land in quieter Sonoma County and built the home they always wanted: a log home. “I built a cedar log home 45 years ago; that’s what burned in the fire,” explains Gary. “We raised our four boys here, and that’s the main reason we decided to rebuild — for our boys and our grandchildren.”

Favorite Features:

The rebuild was an opportunity to make major modifications that wouldn’t have been practical otherwise. Besides a bigger kitchen and higher ceilings, the couple opted to include a range of wood species in the new house, provided by Coventry Log Homes . Cedar, white pine, hickory, spruce and redwood are all used within the home — a response to California’s strict code requirements that mandate certain wood materials be used in specific areas. (For example, per code, the deck had to be made of redwood, and the threat of fire required a sprinkler system and fire-retardant sheathing.) Of course, the mix of materials has a benefit beyond satisfying codes: They create an earthy, heady scent, and the couple often sees the likenesses of animals and people in the various logs and timbers — an activity they refer to as “wood gazing.”

Insider Advice:

