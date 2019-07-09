Picking a Practical Floor Plan for a Log Home Dream

Floor Plan Details:

Square Footage: 3,252

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5

Why a Log Home

Engineers are practical people and George admitted he had no good reason to build a log home … besides the important fact that it was his dream. That’s why he and Donna were so hands on with the construction. For the Latendresses, the challenge and private location of their future home were primary motivators. “We can’t see any other lights from our home,” says George. “We get fantastic stars.”

Most Important Features

The #1 thing for the Latendresses is their home’s size. It’s not a giant house: The first floor is an accessible and comfortable 2,000 square feet that contains a harmonious ecosystem of rooms. “We hardly ever need to leave the first floor,” says George. With an interior trim made from rough-sawn lodgepole pine and hand-picked finishings, countertops and balusters, they certainly made the most of every foot.

The Lowdown

Montana Log Homes co-owner Brad Neu worked on the Latendresses’ job site and remembers, “The biggest challenge was getting to the site.” A narrow driveway required that they hire a crane big enough to pick up the trucks as they were backed in and then “walk them around.” Torrential rains almost swept one of their trucks into the creek. To withstand the elements, the team constructed the home with 15-to-16-inch logs.

The Inside Scoop

